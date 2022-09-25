2

Mass protests continue in Iran over young woman's death

Protests continue to surge across Iran after the death of Mahsa Amini, who was detained for not wearing a hijab properly. Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi delivered a speech at the U.N. this week that failed to make any mention of the protests. Christina Ruffini has the latest.

Recommended Stories

  • Iran's military takes hard-line stance against growing unrest

    The Iranian army said it will confront "the enemies" responsible for the growing unrest across the country. The military's hard-line stance comes as Iran's president says authorities will open an investigation into the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who died while in the custody of the country's so-called morality police. Amini's death sparked nationwide demonstrations. Eric Lob, an associate professor of politics and international relations at Florida International University, joined CBS News to discuss the growing unrest.

  • Deadly protests break out in Iran after death of Mahsa Amini

    At least 17 people have been killed during protests in Iran, sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini.

  • Anti-government protests grow in Iran after 22-year-old's death

    Some fear a massive crackdown will soon follow.

  • Amazon Brought Back All Its Best Deals Today — Like Prime Day Part 2

    This week’s best Amazon deals include huge savings on everyday household essentials and top-rated gadgets.

  • Dissident: 'Iranian women are furious' over headscarf death

    The tears come quickly to Masih Alinejad when she talks about the messages she's received in recent days from women in Iran protesting against their government after a young woman died in police custody over a violation of the country's strict religious dress code. According to a tally by The Associated Press, at least 11 people have been killed since protests began earlier this month after the funeral of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who died in custody after being detained by Iran's morality police.

  • Hurricane Fiona begins roaring into Nova Scotia

    Flooding rain and intense winds from Hurricane Fiona moved into Atlantic Canada on Friday night, knocking out power to parts of Nova Scotia well before the storm made landfall.

  • Even More Black Queens We Never Want to Lose [Update]

    The Royal Family is mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth, but many of our Black queens are still alive and well. Here’s a list of the Black queens still poppin!’

  • Video: How would George St-Pierre have fared against Anderson Silva, Khabib Nurmagomedov?

    Georges St-Pierre said he always wanted to face Anderson Silva and Khabib Nurmagomedov. How would those fights have unfolded?

  • Find Out Where the Original 1978 'Halloween' Cast Is Now, Because You Can't Kill the Boogeyman

    Halloween earned its title. It is the ultimate Halloween movie—it was then, when it first came out in 1978, and it still is now. It's got a creepy silent stalker, a badass babysitter, genuine jolts of fright, a couple of laughs and a spine-tingling score. And while the entire Halloween cast helped ...

  • Man accused of sexually harassing two women turns himself in, Philadelphia police say

    The incidents happened on Monday on two Broad Street Line platforms.

  • The Protests in Iran Have Shaken the Islamic Republic to Its Core

    The death of a young woman in custody has unleashed a nationwide uproar.

  • Why are women burning their hijabs in protest in Iran?

    Protests led by women have erupted across Iran after the death of Mahsa Amini, 22, a Kurdish woman who was visiting Tehran on Sept. 13 when she was detained by Iran's "morality police," reportedly for violating the dress code. She died on Sept. 16, after three days in a coma.

  • Elon Musk Provides Starlink to Iran Fighting Islamic Regime

    Elon Musk continues to move the lines defining the role of a CEO. The richest man in the world (fortune estimated at $254 billion on Sept. 22 by the Bloomberg Billionaires Index) has torn up the traditions that say CEOs should keep quiet and not meddle in geopolitical affairs to protect profits. In a world in search of leaders, Musk sees himself as filling the void and becoming one of the champions the masses turn to when chaos reigns.

  • Iran protests surge days after Mahsa Amini’s death

    Protests in Iran have escalated in the days since the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who died at the hospital on September 16 just three days after she was arrested by Iran's so-called "morality police'' for not wearing hijab properly. Iran's leadership has responded to the protests with force. According to Amnesty International, hundreds have been arrested and at least 30 killed, including four children. The government has blocked access to Instagram and WhatsApp to try and curb organizing efforts by protesters. The face of Mahsa Amini has become the symbol for a new wave of anti-government protests that are also fueled by social, political, and economic grievances, according to Iranian-American journalist Negar Mortazavi. President Ebrahim Raisi met with Amini's family and promised an investigation but it hasn't appeared to stop the outpouring of anger. Mortazavi noted that protests have even spread to cities with religious significance. “Now you even have religious Iranians and some religious scholars speaking up and saying this is immoral, and this is not not in line with religion,” she said.

  • Rocketman at the White House: Bidens host Elton John for South Lawn soiree

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Joe Biden, first lady Jill Biden and about 2,000 fans on Friday basked in a performance at the White House by musical legend and activist Elton John, who is on a lengthy farewell tour in the United States. The British superstar performed hit songs such as "Rocketman," "Your Song" and "Tiny Dancer" from the South Lawn, singing and playing piano in an open air structure set up for the performance, which at one point moved Biden to tears. "Like so many Americans, our family loves his music," Biden said when introducing the singer.

  • Man faces five attempted murder charges after opening fire on car, seriously injuring woman

    A man is in custody on five attempted murder charges after Tallahassee police say he opened fire on a car Wednesday n night.

  • The British Pound Is Getting Crushed. A Crisis Is Brewing.

    Plans from U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss and Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng to get the economy going haven't gone down well.

  • New Photo Of King Charles Reveals Touching Tribute To His Late Parents

    The previously unreleased picture from Buckingham Palace honors Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip in a special way.

  • Packers place WR Sammy Watkins (hamstring) on injured reserve

    Packers WR Sammy Watkins (hamstring) will miss at least the next four games after being placed on injured reserve on Saturday.

  • India captain defends controversial run-out to seal England sweep

    India captain Harmanpreet Kaur insisted her side had committed no "crime" after sealing victory over England at Lord's on Saturday with a run-out at the non-striker's end.