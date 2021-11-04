Mass request to drop convictions related to disgraced Chicago police sergeant results in immediate step to dismiss five cases

In an expansive joint effort this summer, attorneys for 88 people with convictions related to disgraced ex-Chicago police Sgt. Ronald Watts filed petitions asking that those cases be thrown out.

It was a bold move, seemingly intended to force Cook County prosecutors to announce a decision on the cases after prosecutors’ ongoing review of such convictions had, in the view of some Watts accusers’ attorneys, stalled out.

On Thursday, prosecutors gave Judge Erica Reddick a formal response: They would not oppose the effort to dismiss five of those cases.

The fate of the remaining convictions is not immediately clear. Prosecutors, upon further review, could agree that more should be dismissed. If they do not, that sets the stage for a series of contested hearings about whether those convictions should stand.

The Cook County State’s Attorney’s office has been reviewing Watts convictions for years. In 2017, they announced the county’s first-ever mass exoneration, clearing out 18 Watts-related convictions and promising an ongoing assessment of such cases.

In all, more than 100 Watts-related convictions have been tossed out. Attorneys for the accusers have been presenting potentially eligible cases to Cook County prosecutors for their review, and until this year, petitioners’ attorneys and prosecutors had presented a largely united public front. The most recent “mass exoneration,” clearing out nine cases, was in February of this year.

But a few months later, attorney Joshua Tepfer — who has represented many dozens of Watts accusers — said State’s Attorney Kim Foxx’s office was not adequately following through on their promises of an aggressive review of Watts cases, and were fighting to maintain convictions that Tepfer maintains are fatally flawed.

The prosecutors’ office has said that each case needs to be assessed on an individual basis, a process that takes significant time and effort, and in response to Tepfer’s comments this year a spokeswoman strongly disputed any claim that the office’s review had been stalled.

Story continues

Attorneys filed their petitions representing 88 Watts accusers in July.

Watts and his crew of tactical officers have been accused of orchestrating a reign of terror at the now-razed Ida B. Wells public housing complex on the South Side, systematically forcing residents and drug dealers alike to pay a “protection” tax and putting bogus cases on those who refused to do so.

In case after case, when Watts’ targets complained — to the Police Department or in court — judges, prosecutors and internal affairs investigators all believed the testimony of Watts and other officers over their accusers, records show.

The cases also highlighted a broken system of police discipline that allegedly protected corrupt officers and punished those who tried to expose his corruption. Despite mounting allegations, Watts continued to operate for years amid a lengthy police internal affairs probe as well as investigations by the state’s attorney’s office and the FBI, according to court records.

In fact, two Chicago police officers who alleged they were blackballed for trying to expose Watts’ corruption years ago won a $2 million settlement in their whistleblower lawsuit.

When Watts was finally caught, it was on relatively minor federal charges. He wound up being sentenced to 22 months in prison.

Meanwhile, in March of this year, investigators with the Civilian Office of Police Accountability completed their probe of the Watts matter and delivered a final report to Superintendent David Brown’s office. The report has not yet been made public, and at least one Watts accuser has sued for its release.

mcrepeau@chicagotribune.com