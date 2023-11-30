Will we Mass. see the northern lights tonight? Here's the latest projection

WORCESTER ― A strong geomagnetic storm is expected Thursday night, and with it comes the possibility some Massachusetts communities, some in the Worcester area, will get to see the northern lights.

The aurora borealis typically isn't visible this far south, but due to the heightened solar flare of this particular storm, it may be possible to see the stunning light display further south.

Following several coronal mass ejections (CMEs) on Nov. 27 and 28, a Watch has been issued for a strong Geomagnetic Storm (G3) beginning 00 UTC Fri (7pm EST Thu). Auroras may be visible as far south as Illinois & Oregon Thursday night/early Friday morning. https://t.co/SqhAvUex6e pic.twitter.com/EijmICsU0e — National Weather Service (@NWS) November 29, 2023

If you are hoping to see the show, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said best time will be between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m.

"While the solar storm early this week provides plenty of charged particles to allow a strong aurora, the current space weather predictions from NOAA put the most likely ring of aurora light to be a little too far north for those of us in the Worcester area to have a chance to see it," Dr. Keith Seitter, distinguished visiting Lecturer at the College of the Holy Cross and Executive Director Emeritus and Senior Policy Fellow of the American Meteorological Society.

Dr. Seitter explained the Worcester area is right at the edge of the potential viewing zone, which will only give those in "very dark, deeply rural areas with a clear view of the northern horizon" a better chance of seeing the lights. Even then, he said, the chances remain fairly low.

A quick look at the "My Aurora Forecast" app reveals peak viewing for the City of Worcester will be sometime around midnight.

Upcoming days (forecast) for Worcester, MA

Long term forecast for Worcester, MA

For those with less-than-perfect viewing conditions, you can actually catch a glimpse of the show through several aurora webcams without having to leave the couch.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Massachusetts could catch a glimpse of the northern lights Thursday night