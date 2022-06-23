Mass. sex offender pleads guilty to extorting child for explicit photos

A convicted sex offender pleaded guilty in federal court in Boston to receiving child pornography.

Federal prodecutors say 24-year-old Chayanne Nieves, of Lowell, extorted the photographs from an 11-year-old child over Snapchat.

Nieves is already a Level 3 sex offender. During a search of his home, he confirmed the Snapchat account used to communicate with the child belongs to him, federal prosecutors say.

That correspondence happened between Nov. 30 and Dec. 3, 2020. Prosecutors say Nieves threatened the child, who lives in Vermont, and extorted nude photographs from them.

“Mr. Nieves committed a heinous crime that victimized a young, innocent child. For that, he now faces federal prison,” U.S. Attorney Rachael S. Rollins said in a statement. “The dangers of internet and social media anonymity remain prevalent, but my office is determination to protect the safety, innocence and wellbeing of our children. In collaboration with our law enforcement partners, my office will stop at nothing to identify and hold predators like this defendant accountable – regardless of where they try to hide. That is a promise.”

Nieves faces at least 15 years and up to 40 years in prison, based on his criminal history. Sentencing has been scheduled for Sept. 21.

