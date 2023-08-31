Mass shooting: Baltimore Police arrest 2 more suspects

Authorities arrested two more suspects, an 18-year-old and a minor, as part of Baltimore Police’s investigation of the mass shooting at Brooklyn Homes in early July that killed two and injured 28 others.

The pair of arrests brings the total number of people facing charges in connection to the mass shooting to four, though no one has been charged in the killings of 18-year-old Aaliyah Gonzalez and 20-year-old Kylis Fagbemi.

Aaron Brown, 18, faces 10 counts of attempted first-degree murder and seven counts of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, according to court records in his case. Brown is also charged with numerous assault and gun charges, and faces 68 charges total stemming from the Brooklyn shooting. In addition to those, he is charged with attempted murder in connection to a May 19 shooting in the 4600 block of Harford Road.

Sources familiar with the cases confirmed the arrest of the other suspect, who is under age 18. Court records in this suspect’s case are not available because of their age.

Baltimore Police, the state’s attorney’s office and federal agencies are expected to announce both arrests, with details about the charges, at a press conference Thursday.

News of the arrests comes a day after city officials released a scathing after-action report that detailed the various failures of police and other agencies in the leadup to Brooklyn Day, an annual community block party at a public housing complex in South Baltimore. This year’s iteration drew close to 1,000 people but police did not provide any staffing or security, despite the department’s social media unit learning of the event three days ahead of time.

Brown faces similar charges to 18-year-old Tristan Jackson, who is also charged in the case and who was with Brown the night of the annual Brooklyn Day event, according to court records.

Police say Brown and Jackson used the same Glock 17 handgun with an extended magazine to shoot at people during the early morning chaos at Brooklyn Homes, according to court records. Authorities have recovered shell casings from the scene from at least a dozen guns.

Court records show Brown is accused of shooting at a group of people who were also shooting at him while in the area of Gretna Court — where Gonzalez was also fatally shot. Brown is said to have waived his Miranda rights and told detectives that he did participate in the shooting, and that he was also shot in the hand, court records show.

After being shot in the hand, Brown, along with Jackson and two other people they were with, ran toward 8th Street and Stoll Street where Brown passed the Glock to Jackson, according to court records. Jackson, who is charged with seven counts of attempted first-degree murder, then shot at a group of people, according to records in his case.

Police say they recovered the gun when they went to arrest Brown Aug. 8 on a warrant for attempted murder charges in the May 19 shooting.

The police department has announced that a reward for information in the killings of Fagbemi and Gonzalez was up to $88,000. Richard Worley, Baltimore’s acting police commissioner, said Wednesday that the criminal investigation involves “multiple shooters, with over 100 casings that we have to track.”

”I’m not frustrated with the investigation,” Worley said. “Our detectives are working around the clock ... I wish we could go faster, but you can’t force an investigation to go any quicker than the evidence, and the manpower.”

-------

(Reporter Darcy Costello contributed to this article)

-------