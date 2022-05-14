Mass shooting at Buffalo supermarket leaves at 10 dead in 'racially motivated' attack
A shooting at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York left at least 10 dead and more injured on Saturday. The gunman was been taken into custody.
A gunman wearing military-style clothing and body armor opened fire with a rifle at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, killing at least 10 people before being taken into custody Saturday afternoon, law enforcement officials told The Associated Press. (May 14)
Officials said the suspected gunman, a white 18-year-old man, traveled hours to Buffalo and livestreamed the shooting on social media.
Police said the shooter, who is now in custody, will be charged with murder.
Ten people were killed in a mass shooting at a Buffalo supermarket Saturday. A suspect is in custody; CBS2's Leah Mishkin reports.
The Saturday shooting at a Buffalo, N.Y., supermarket that left 10 people dead will be investigated as a hate crime, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of New York Trini Ross said during a press conference. Erie County Sheriff John Garcia called the shooting a “straight-up racially motivated hate crime.” Police said a white man…
