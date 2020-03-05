Police seek gunman after California mass shooting that left 1 dead, 5 injured

VISALIA, Calif. – Tulare police looked for a lone gunman who fired at a gathering Wednesday night, leaving one 23-year-old man dead and a 7-year-old girl clinging to life.

The shooting started around 10:20 p.m. local time during a "celebration of life" memorial in an apartment complex across from a skate park. The event was held for a person killed in a traffic collision, according to police.

When police arrived at the apartment complex, 50-60 people were rushing from the area, Tulare Police Sgt. Ed Hinojosa said.

Police found six people shot, one of whom was declared dead at the scene.

A 7-year-old girl was shot multiple times, Hinojosa said. The child was transported to a hospital in Madera in serious condition.

Three other victims, one woman and two men, were treated at Kaweah Delta Medical Center and Adventist Health Tulare.

Another person, a woman, was grazed by a bullet and refused to go to the hospital, police said.

Neighbors said the area has had "a lot of trouble," but they never expected this.

Police considered the chance that the shooting was prompted by gang violence. Typically, police are notified when gangs have memorials for fallen associates. It's unclear whether police knew the event was scheduled for Wednesday night.

"The motive is unknown," Hinojosa said. "Suspect information is vague at this point, and the entire Investigations Unit has been called out to investigate."

