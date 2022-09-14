Mass shooting at Chicago park leaves two dead, seven more wounded

A mass shooting at Washington Park in Chicago has left two dead people and seven more injured, police said.

Gunfire erupted on Chicago’s southside around 7:45 p.m. on Tuesday, after an altercation between two groups in the park escalated to violence, according to Area One Chicago Police Deputy Chief Fred Melean. Witnesses on the scene, toward the north end of the park near 51st Street and Champlain Avenue, said they heard more than two dozen shots ring out, ABC 7 reported.

Police initially said a total of seven people were shot, but later updated the count, saying another two people self-transported to University of Chicago Medical Center. They remained in good condition early Wednesday, according to the CPD.

One of the victims, a 20-year-old man shot multiple times, was rushed to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead a short time later. A 43-year-old man who was shot in the head also died at the hospital, police said.

The surviving victims were left with a range of injuries, including gunshot wounds to the thigh, arms and ankles.

Police believe all of the victims were in the two groups involved in the altercation. No one has been arrested at this time.

The late night violence prompted authorities to close Washington Park, which is currently hosting UniverSoul Circus. There was no performance on Tuesday, with the next scheduled for Thursday night.

“The circus was not in operation today,” Melean told ABC 7. “And this had nothing to do with the circus. If the circus was operating there would have been more security there.”

Anyone with information in the case has been asked to phone the tip line at 833-408-0069. A $15,000 reward is available for information leading to arrests.