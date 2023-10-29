Mass shooting on Chicago's West Side leaves 15 wounded, suspect in custody

CHICAGO - A suspect is in custody following a mass shooting that left at least 15 people hurt in Chicago's North Lawndale neighborhood Sunday morning.

Police responded to shots fired just after 1 a.m. in the 1200 block of South Pulaski Road. Responding officers saw a male offender shooting into a gathering of people.

The offender tried to flee, but was arrested a short distance away. Police found a handgun on him.

The victims ranged in age from 26 to 53.

A 26-year-old woman is in critical condition with gunshot wounds to the hip and buttocks. And a 48-year-old man is in critical condition with several gunshot wounds.

Police say 13 others were wounded by gunfire but are listed in good condition at various area hospitals.

Chicago police are investigating the incident.