Mass shooting at family barbecue leaves at least 2 dead in San Antonio

At least two people were killed and five others injured in a drive-by shooting on a family barbecue late Saturday, police in San Antonio, Texas said.

“The family was barbecuing out in front of the house,” San Antonio Police Department Chief William McManus told a news conference early Sunday.

He added that a vehicle drove by and “unloaded on them about 20 to 30 rounds.”

Two men were killed, he said, adding that two women were among the five injured.

“There were six children inside the house that were uninjured,” McManus said. “They weren’t out front.”

McManus said there was “a deadly conduct” at the address in the city's southwest back in May. But other than that, he said ppolice did not have any history on the house.

There was no description of the possible suspect or suspects, he said.

McManus could not confirm if the shooting was targeted, but he said investigators “have a couple of theories.”