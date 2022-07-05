Mass shooting at Fourth of July party leaves 3 dead and 7 more shot, Indiana cops say

Three people were killed and seven more injured in a mass shooting at a Fourth of July block party in Gary, Indiana, police say.

The shooting happened around 12:45 a.m. on Tuesday, July 5, according to the Gary Police Department. Officers were dispatched for reports of a shooting, and they found 10 people suffering from gunshot wounds upon their arrival.

Three people were pronounced dead at the scene: a 27-year-old man from Lafayette, Indiana; a 20-year-old woman from Olympia Fields, Illinois; and a 25-year-old man from Merrillville, Indiana.

The other seven victims were taken to hospitals by ambulance or personal cars, police said. Their conditions are unknown.

Police did not reveal information of what led to the shooting, but the department said a holiday block party was going on when it took place. Details on a suspect was not available.

“Due to the enormity of the scene, mutual aid was requested from surrounding police agencies,” the department said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gary police at 219-755-3855.

Gary is in northern Indiana about 30 miles southeast of Chicago.

The shooting happened about 14 hours after six people were killed and at least two dozen wounded during mass shooting at a July Fourth parade in Highland Park, Illinois.

Two kids inside bounce house shot in ‘unprovoked’ attack at cookout, Indiana cops say

At least 6 killed in mass shooting at Fourth of July parade in Illinois, officials say