Mass Shooting at Georgia Asian Massage Parlors Leaves 8 Dead, Suspect Arrested

Khier Casino
·2 min read

At least eight people have died, four of them of Asian descent, after shootings at three massage parlors in Atlanta, police said on Tuesday.

What happened: Three people were fatally shot at one spa in northeast Atlanta, and a fourth person was killed at a different spa across the street, according to Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant.

  • Bryant said all four victims were women, and “It appears that they may be Asian,” according to AP.

  • Police responded to a robbery in progress at the Gold Massage Spa at around 5:50 p.m., where three women were found dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

  • They found a woman who appeared to have been fatally shot inside the Aroma Therapy Spa across the street following reports of shots fired.

  • Five people were shot earlier at around 5 p.m. at Young’s Asian Massage Parlor in Acworth, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Capt. Jay Baker said.

  • Two victims died and three were rushed to a local hospital where two also died, according to police.

The suspect: The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office identified the suspect as Robert Aaron Long, 21, of Woodstock.

  • Long was taken into custody in Crisp County, about 150 miles south of Atlanta, around 8:30 p.m. after a car chase, WSB-TV reported.

  • Surveillance footage shows a man suspected in the Acworth shooting pulling up to the business at 4:50 p.m. on Tuesday.

  • Officials in each jurisdiction said there were no immediate indications of motive and it’s unclear whether the shootings were related, CNN reported.

Feature Image via Cherokee County Sheriff's Office

