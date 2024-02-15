Mass shooting injures 9 children, ages 6 to 15, at Chiefs Super Bowl rally on Wednesday

Nine children — ranging in age from 6 to 15 — were shot Wednesday at the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl rally at Union Station, according to an official at Children’s Mercy hospital.

All of them are expected to recover, Children’s Mercy’s chief nursing officer Stephanie Meyer said at a news conference.

“The one word I would just use to describe what we saw and how they felt when they came to us was fear,” she said.

A total of 22 people were shot. One person died.

Eight of the victims had “immediately life-threatening injuries,” according to Kansas City Fire Department Interim Chief Ross Grundyson.

Another seven suffered life-threatening injuries and six more had minor injuries.

Victims were also taken to University Health and Saint Luke’s.

The Kansas City Police Department said three people had been detained and that officers were still trying to identify a motive.

Shots rang out on the west side of Union Station around 2 p.m. Wednesday as the rally was concluding. Crowds rushed away from the scene, some taking cover as chaos ensued.