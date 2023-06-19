Mass shooting at Juneteenth celebration in Illinois

STORY: Eyewitness video shows the aftermath of a deadly shooting in Willowbrook, Illinois just after midnight Sunday.

Police vehicles surround a parking lot where at least 20 people were shot, one fatally, during a Juneteenth celebration into the early hours.

Police say they are still investigating the motive and number of shooters involved.

Here's Deputy Chief Eric Swanson from the DuPage County Sheriff's Office.

"Shortly before 12:30 am on Sunday, June 18th, DuPage County sheriff's deputies were in the area of Honeysuckle Rose Lane and Route 83 and heard numerous gunshots fired and responded to an area where a large gathering of people was happening."

The group had gathered in the area, 24 miles outside of Chicago, to celebrate Juneteenth, the newest U.S. federal holiday, that commemorates the emancipation of enslaved Black Americans.

One local resident described the chaos following the shooting:

"There were sirens coming from like every direction. There was just hundreds of cop cars from all the way at the light, at 91st, just down here. It was just a lot."