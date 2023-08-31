Mass shooting leaves 6 injured in Peoria

The Peoria Police Department responded to a mass shooting Wednesday night.

Officers responded to the 2200 block of W. Marquette Avenue at approximately 9 p.m. and found multiple victims with gunshot wounds after pair of Shot Spotter alerts, showing 19 and 10 rounds fired, police said in a press release.

Five people sustained gunshot wounds while a sixth suffered a laceration. An adult male and a juvenile male are in critical condition. The other four victims − one adult male and three juvenile males − suffered injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

The shooting remains under investigation. There is no suspect information available, police said.

If you have any information, call the Peoria Police Department at (309) 673-4521, or call anonymously at Tip411 or Crime Stoppers at (309) 673-9000.

Peoria shootings the past week

The mass shooting Wednesday night was the latest in a series of violence recently. The Peoria County Sheriff's Office, Illinois State Police and ATF also responded to the shooting, which made national news.

Damarquis Richardson, 34, of Northeast Madison Avenue suffered multiple gunshot wounds throughout his body Saturday afternoon and died instantly, according to the Coroner's Office.

The coroner identified 21-year-old Mason R. Loy, of Havana, as the person who was found with fatal wounds at Laramie Liquors, 1841 S. Laramie St., shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday. Jared R. Williams, 17, was charged with first-degree murder Wednesday after Peoria police, Normal police and Illinois State Police SWAT acted on a search warrant at an apartment complex in Normal, Ill.

A male juvenile was shot inside a home on West Smith Street around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday. The juvenile was taken to a hospital with serious injuries after life-saving measures were performed.

