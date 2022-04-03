Mass shooting leaves at least 6 dead in Sacramento

At least six people were killed and nine people were injured in a mass shooting in the center of Sacramento, California, early Sunday, police said.

“Officers located at least 15 shooting victims, including 6 who are deceased,” the Sacramento Police Department said in a tweet. The department first said at about 4 a.m. local time that officers had been called to the scene to "investigate a shooting with multiple victims.

The force did not provide any further details or say whether anyone had been arrested in connection with the shooting.

Video posted on Twitter showed people running through the street as the sound of rapid gunfire could be heard in the background.

Video also showed multiple ambulances had been sent to the scene. The shooting happened steps from city hall, in an area that is packed with bars, restaurants, hotels and museums.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.