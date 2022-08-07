Mass shooting leaves at least 9 injured in downtown Cincinnati

At least 9 people were injured in a mass shooting in downtown Cincinnati in the early hours of Sunday morning, police said.

As the suspect was actively shooting, one officer discharged a shot, Lt. Colonel Mike John of the Cincinnati Police Department told a news conference. It was unknown if the bullet struck the suspect, he added.

The suspect then "fled the scene," he said, adding that nobody was currently in custody.

Police respond to the scene of a shooting in Cincinatti, Ohio, on Aug. 7, 2022. (WLWT)

None of the victims were “in critical condition and most of those injuries are lower extremity injuries,” he said.

A large crowd that had quickly gathered was dispersed after officers deployed "two bang balls" in the air, he said, as officers tried to make way for the emergency services to treat the wounded.

Based on preliminary information, the suspect was wearing a white shirt, dark pants, John said. He added the investigators were canvassing the scene and looking for witnesses. Camera footage would also be reviewed, he said.

At least two people were shot in a separate incident in Cincinnati's Central Business District, John said. He did not say if the shootings were related.

He did not provide any information about the status of the victims or details about the suspect.