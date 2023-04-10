After mass shooting in Louisville, Biden pushes Republicans in Congress to pass reforms

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Monday pressed Republicans to take up gun reform legislation after four people were killed and nine people were injured in a mass shooting in Louisville, Kentucky.

The shooter also died at the scene bringing totaling casualties to five.

Biden offered his condolences in a tweet that called the shooting a "senseless act of gun violence."

"Jill and I pray for the lives lost and impacted by today's shooting," he said. "Too many Americans are paying for the price of inaction with their lives. When will Republicans in Congress act to protect our communities?"

US President Joe Biden, and First Lady Jill Biden, walk to the motorcade after arriving on Marine One at Fort McNair in Washington, DC on April 9, 2023.

It is the 15th shooting this year in which four or more people were killed, according to a USA TODAY/Associated Press/Northeastern University database.

Congress last year passed a bipartisan gun safety law that Democrats say does not go far enough. Biden has said he has exhausted his executive authority and urged lawmakers to ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines.

"He has taken action, he has taken action over and over again," Karine Jean-Pierre said at a White House press briefing on Monday. "The thing is, the president cannot do it alone."

Biden in a formal statement on Monday again pushed federal legislators to pass new gun laws, including requiring the "safe storage" of firearms. He said Congress should also eliminate gun manufacturers’ immunity from liability and require background checks for all gun purchases.

"We can and must do these things now," he said.

It was not immediately clear if Biden had reached out to members of Kentucky's congressional delegation following his comments. In their initial responses to Monday's shooting, neither Republican senator made pronouncements on gun reforms.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., thanked police and first responders for their bravery. "We send our prayers to the victims, their families, and the city of Louisville," he said in a tweet.

Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul shared a similar message on Twitter and added, "Our hearts break for the families of those lost."

