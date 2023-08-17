After mass shooting, Memphis police adding cops, closing streets Downtown on weekends

MPD cars park along Beale Street as they slowly reopen, part of the city's Phase 1 plan on restarting the economy Friday, May 8, 2020.

The Memphis Police Department is establishing a "pedestrian corridor" in Downtown Memphis on the weekends in an attempt to curb reckless driving and potential violence following a mass shooting that left eight people injured.

The plan will be enforced on Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights, starting at 8 p.m., the department said in a press release Thursday. The Shelby County Sheriff's Office will provide deputies to support the traffic control efforts.

"The plan will involve an increased traffic enforcement presence to enforce the 'No Cruising Zone Ordinance,'" MPD said in the press release. "MPD officers will have designated foot beat assignments in, and around, Beale Street, and some officers will have fixed post assignments that will control the ingress and egress for motorists desiring access to hotels and restaurants downtown."

The influx of officers to the Downtown area will begin Friday night, MPD said.

MPD said the plan is to enforce a "zero-tolerance policy" for cruising, drag racing, reckless driving, discharging a firearm and reckless endangerment. It is not clear if that zero-tolerance policy points to arrests being made for all, or if tickets will be issued for certain offenses.

"Moreover, the department will not allow 'pop-up' street parties," MPD said. "Safety zones will be established with officers visible at several Downtown Memphis street corners and surrounding areas."

The plan comes days after a Downtown shooting left eight people injured. Following the shooting, Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said MPD Chief Cerelyn "C.J." Davis was meeting with the Downtown Memphis Commission to work out the specifics of the plan.

"Creating the safest and most welcoming downtown experience is vital to our city," CEO of the Downtown Memphis Commission Paul Young said in the press release. "Our region relies on tourism and the dollars spent at downtown restaurants and entertainment venues. That is why we are working together with downtown merchants, the city administration and MPD to implement a crime-prevention strategy that will result in a better guest experience while reducing crime levels, including reckless driving and property crime."

The Memphis Police Department, with support from the Shelby County Sheriff's Office, will be adding officers to the Downtown Memphis area following a shooting that left eight people injured. The additional units and barricades, pictured here, will function with a "zero-tolerance" policy for certain crimes.

Davis said the plan will constantly be evaluated to make sure that it does not damage patronage at downtown businesses.

"After a very productive meeting between [Young] and Beale Street business owners earlier this week, it was agreed that an enhanced law enforcement presence will help create a safe environment for people to visit, eat and be entertained," she said in the press release. "The new traffic plan will continually be assessed to prevent unintentional, adverse impact on other downtown business owners."

Additional barricades will be placed at certain roads surrounding Beale Street and certain roads will be restricted in certain directions.

