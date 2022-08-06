Mass shooting on Milwaukee's far northwest side leaves four injured

Four Milwaukee men were shot on the city's far northwest side late Friday afternoon.

Milwaukee police said the incident occurred around 5:50 p.m. on the 9100 block of West Allyn Street.

The victims, ages 27, 28, 30 and 31, were all transported to a hospital and are expected to survive, according to police.

Police said they are seeking an unknown suspect or suspects.

USA TODAY defines a mass shooting as an incident where at least four people are hit with gunfire, even if there are no fatalities.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.

