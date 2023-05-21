Mass shooting at Missouri nightclub leaves at least 3 dead

A mass shooting at a Missouri nightclub left three people dead and one in critical condition in the early hours of Sunday morning, police said.

Officers found multiple victims of the Klymax Lounge in Kansas City after they arrived at the scene at 1:26 a.m. local time (2:26 a.m. ET), the Kansas City Police Department said in a statement.

“Two victims were pronounced deceased at the scene,” the statement said. “One of those victims was located outside the lounge and the second was located inside the business.”

It added that three of the victims were transported to hospital but a short time later one of them was pronounced dead.

All of the victims are believed to be adults, the statement said.

“Homicide detectives and crime scene personnel have responded to the scene,” it added. “They will be processing the scene to recover any evidence and speaking to any potential witnesses.”

Police did not say whether anyone had been arrested in connection with the shooting or offer a motive.

The Klymax Lounge describes itself as a “dance club and nightclub” on its Facebook page which says it has a restaurant.

NBC News has reached out to the Klymax Lounge for comment.

