Mass shooting on South Side leads feds to Tennessee-to-Chicago gun pipeline that fueled gang violence, feds say

A mass shooting on Chicago’s South Side a year ago has led to a federal gun trafficking indictment alleging members of a Gangster Disciples faction conspired with Army soldiers based in Kentucky to bring illegal weapons into the city.

The indictment unsealed earlier this week in U.S. District Court in Nashville, Tenn. names three soldiers based out of Fort Campbell as well as nine reputed members of the Pocket Town faction of the Gangster Disciples, which allegedly used the firepower in an ongoing gang feud that has led to multiple slayings.

In announcing the charges at a news conference in Washington, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland said that many of the more than 90 guns trafficked by the gang have been linked to Chicago-area shootings where “multiple people have been wounded and several people have been killed.”

All 12 defendants were charged in the 21-count indictment with conspiracy, money laundering conspiracy and conspiracy to commit firearms offenses in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

The investigation began in the wake of the March 2021 mass shooting outside a pop-up party in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood that left one man dead and at least seven people wounded,, according to court records. Chicago police found more than 100 shell casings as well as multiple firearms at the scene.

The U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives was able to trace five of those weapons to purchases made at guns stores in Kentucky and Tennessee by the three soldiers, Demarcus Adams, Jarius Brunson, and Brandon Miller, according to the charges.

The alleged gang members accused of buying the weapons are: Blaise Smith; Raheem Johnson; Bryant Larkin; Corey Curtis; Elijah Tillman; Terrell Mitchell; Lazarus Greenwood; Dwight Lowry; and Dreshion Parks. Two now-deceased members of the same gang, Khalief Whitfield and Dontae Thomas, were named as unindicted co-conspirators.

The indictment alleged Miller is associated with the gang members and recruited his two fellow soldiers into the conspiracy in December 2020.

Over the next year and a half, Miller and his associates would buy guns from local dealers and sent photos of the firearms with prices to the gang members in Chicago, according to the charges. Many of the payments were sent via a CashApp and electronic bank transfer before the guns were dropped off at various locations near the city.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.