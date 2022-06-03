Mass shooting survivor to testify before U.S. House panel

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Parents of victims killed in recent mass shootings in New York and Texas as well as a fourth grader who survived last week's attack will speak before a U.S. House panel next week as Congress weighs potential new laws to curb gun violence.

The mother of one of the 10 killed at a grocery store in Buffalo, New York, last month as well as the parents of one of 19 students gunned down at an Uvalde, Texas, school will testify at the House Oversight and Reform Committee's hearing on June 8, the panel said in a statement on Friday.

