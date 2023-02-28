Mass shooting suspect raises concerns over Florida’s juvenile justice system

The mass shooting that left three people dead in Orange County last week is calling into question why the 19-year-old suspect was free, despite a long record of juvenile offenses.

Local law enforcement is calling on the state and prosecutors to make some changes.

New rules already include a 10-day holding period for juveniles.

Young offenders can also be outfitted with an ankle monitor.

But Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood said it’s not enough.

“I don’t care who you are 14 or 40, if you commit a crime with a gun, you get a mandatory sentence to go with it,” Chitwood said.

Gov. Ron DeSantis is proposing in his budget to create a juvenile justice education system.

That special school district could give juvenile offenders a chance to get an education or learn vocational skills.

