Mass shooting in Tampa, Florida: 2 killed, 18 others hurt

TAMPA, Fla. -- A fight between two groups turned deadly in Tampa when a shooting during Halloween festivities resulted in two deaths, including a 14-year-old, and 18 people hospitalized early Sunday morning, police said.

At least one person was in custody after he turned himself in following the shooting in Tampa just before 3 a.m. on the 1600 block of East 7th Avenue in the Ybor City area, Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw said during a press conference at the scene.

"Our victim count is at 18," said Tampa police Chief Lee Bercaw. "We have two deceased, a 14-year-old and a 22-year-old."

Tyrell Stephen Phillips, 22, was arrested following several tips received by police. He was charged with second-degree murder and expected to appear in court Monday.

The fight occurred in an area with several bars and clubs, and there were large numbers of late night revelers in the area at the time, Bercaw said. Police were not immediately sure if the people involved in the fight were inside any of the bars before the shooting.

"We had hundreds of innocent people involved that were in the way," Bercaw said.

At least 50 Tampa police officers were sent to the scene where they say most of the victims were between the ages of 18 to 27.

Local officials extended their sympathies to the families of the victims, while calling for change.



"We can't just come back to the microphones day after day and give our sincere, heartfelt condolences to the victims of firearm violence," Mayor Jane Castor said. "We as a country have got to make decisions."

Gunfire erupts at Halloween celebration

Video posted online shows people in Halloween costumes drinking and talking on the street when shots ring out, creating a stampede. Some people topple over metal tables and take cover behind them. Video from the aftermath shows police officers treating several people lying wounded on the ground.

Two people were killed and at least 18 hurt when gunfire broke out during a street party early Sunday. / Credit: CBS News Miami

A volley of about a dozen shots rang out followed a few seconds later by a volley of about eight shots.

"It was a disturbance or a fight between two groups. And in this fight between two groups we had hundreds of innocent people involved that were in the way," Bercaw said.

He did not provide details of the injuries suffered by the victims taken to area hospitals.

Police say two guns were recovered from the scene, one of which were stolen and they're continuing to investigate the possibility of other suspects.

Motive for fight that led to Tampa shooting unknown, police say

Berclaw said investigators believe there were at least two shooters involved.

Police are still investigating the reason for the fight between the two groups, he said.

Officers were at the scene at the time of the shooting but none were injured, Bercaw said.

It was at least the second mass shooting in the U.S. following the violence in Maine in which 18 people were killed and dozens more hurt.

The suspected gunman in that incident was found dead following a two-day manhunt.

CBS News Miami reporter Anna McAllister and the Associated Press contributed to this report.

