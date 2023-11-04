Mass shooting in West End leaves boy, 11, dead. Here's what we know

An 11-year-old boy is dead and five other individuals were taken to hospitals after a mass shooting Friday night in the West End neighborhood of Cincinnati.

Police and city officials were planning a Saturday press conference but have now moved it to 2 p.m. Sunday.

Here's what we know:

What time did the shooting happen?

Police responded at about 9:20 p.m. Friday to the 700 block of Bent Drive for a report of several people being shot.

How many victims did first responders find at the scene?

Police found six victims at the scene.

One child, later identified as an 11-year-old boy, was pronounced dead at the scene. Five other people were wounded, but police have not identified them by age or gender.

Where were the wounded individuals taken for medical care?

Three victims were taken to Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center and two were taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

By Saturday, Cincinnati Children's said, one victim had been discharged and two others were in critical but stable condition. Amanda Nageleisen, spokeswoman for UC medical center, said both victims brought there were released Saturday.

Were there both children and adults involved in the shooting?

The ages of the victims, other than the 11-year-old, were not released at the time of this story. Police did not say whether any of them were adults.

If I have information, where should I call?

Police are continuing their investigation but ask that anyone who may know anything about the shooting call the Cincinnati Police Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.

Where is the West End neighborhood?

West End is a neighborhood in Cincinnati that is east of Queensgate and west of Over-the-Rhine. It is home to Cincinnati's FC's home field, TQL Stadium as well as Taft High School, Cincinnati Police Department Headquarters and Union Terminal and Museum Center.

According to the 2020 U.S. Census, 6,824 people live in West End. It is Cincinnati's 20th-largest neighborhood, similar in size to Bond Hill and Mount Lookout/Columbia Tusculum.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: What we know: Boy, 11, dies in West End mass shooting, 5 injured.