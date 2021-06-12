Mass shootings in Chicago and Austin. At least 23 people wounded, reports say.

Multiple shots were fired in downtown Austin, Texas. KVUE

Two mass shootings have left at least 23 people injured, according to reports.

A shooting in Austin, Texas, injured at least 13 people, officials said.

At least 10 adults were shot outside the Frances Cocktail Lounge in Chicago, local media reported.

Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

At least 23 people were injured in mass shootings in Chicago, Illinois, and Austin, Texas, on Saturday morning, according to reports.

In downtown Austin, multiple shots fired near a restaurant injured at least 13 people, the City of Austin Police Department said in a press release.

Two people are in critical condition, according to a tweet by ATCEMS.

Police said the suspected shooter was not in custody.

The FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force Team is on the scene, according to CNN.

At least 10 adults were also shot at Frances Cocktail Lounge in the South Side of Chicago during the early hours of Saturday morning, according to ABC 7 Chicago.

A 29-year-old woman was shot in the abdomen and left knee and later died at the University of Chicago Medical Center, say reports.

Three people were transported to hospitals in critical condition, the paper said. Another four were in a fair to serious condition, the Chicago Sun-Times added.

No suspects have been arrested, according to ABC 7 Chicago.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

Read the original article on Insider