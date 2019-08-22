Are mass shootings a 'mental illness problem'? Experts say the link is vastly overstated

WASHINGTON – After the mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, that killed 31 people and injured 50 others in less than 24 hours, President Donald Trump attributed the deaths to “a mental illness problem.” Other Republicans and the National Rifle Association followed suit.

“These are people that are very, very seriously mentally ill,” Trump told reporters on the tarmac as he returned to Washington on Aug. 4, the day of the Dayton attack. He reiterated those comments in the Oval Office on Tuesday, adding "it's not the gun that pulls the trigger, it's the people."

This sort of rhetoric is all too familiar for Bryan Barks, 27, who was diagnosed with bipolar disorder at age 19 and now works at the Coalition to Stop Gun Violence.

“I remember sitting in my bedroom in college, reading about the latest mass shooting, hearing people blaming mental illness, and thinking, ‘They are talking about people like me! They are talking about people I know! I'm not violent. The people I know with mental illness aren't violent,” she said.

Despite pushback from mental health professionals and advocates, a narrative about mental illness remains embedded in the conversation about violence. Over the last several weeks, Democrats and Republicans alike have invoked inadequate mental health care as a contributor to the epidemic of gun violence.

In his Aug. 5 address to the nation, Trump said that “mental illness and hatred pull the trigger, not the gun.” A statement from the NRA later that day lauded “the President’s call to address the root causes of the horrific acts of violence that have occurred in our country.”

A few days later, on the Mike Lupica Podcast, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo called Trump's statement “the worst line in modern political history” and suggested the president should fire the speechwriter who wrote it.

“No, it’s not mental illness,” Cuomo said. “It’s a person who is seriously mentally ill with an extraordinarily dangerous gun. That’s the problem.”

Yet days earlier, Cuomo released a pledge to “Make America Safer” that – in addition to passing an assault weapons ban, universal background checks, and red flag laws – calls on the federal government to “create a mental health database.”

New York currently has a version of this legislation on the books as a part of its SAFE Act, passed in 2013. The law requires all mental health providers to report individuals who pose a potential danger to themselves or others to the county. A county-level mental health professional evaluates the information and passes it on to the state’s Division of Criminal Justice Services to check if the individual has ever applied for or received a firearms license. If they have, the information is passed to county-level licensing officials who have the right to revoke the license.

“This has been on the books in New York since 2013 and to date more than 135,000 reports from mental health professionals have led to more than 98,000 people deemed a danger to themselves or others have been prevented from owning guns,” Rich Azzopardi, a senior adviser to Cuomo, wrote to USA TODAY in an emailed statement.

There are similar laws on the books in California and Illinois, requiring psychotherapists to report mentally ill people who demonstrate violent behavior to the state, according to the Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence. Connecticut also has a law requiring psychiatric hospitals to report all individuals who have voluntarily admitted themselves for mental health care; they are prohibited from owning a firearm for six months.

Dr. Arthur Evans, the CEO of the American Psychological Association, understands why a near-majority of people believe mental illnesses deserve “a lot” of the blame for shootings.

“When I talk to people about this issue, they'll say, ‘Well, if someone did this, they would have to be – and they'll use a colloquial term – out of their mind, crazy, insane,” Evans said. “It's hard for people to understand how someone could do such a horrific act who is not mentally ill. But the reality is that people do horrific acts for a variety of reasons.”

