After Mass Shootings, Trump Veers Quickly From Horror to Score Settling

In Dayton, in El Paso, in Parkland and in Pittsburgh, Donald Trump always reacts the same way. First, behind closed doors, with horror and compassion, followed almost immediately by grievance and scorn.

It’s the latter feelings that dictate the moments and days directly following, demolishing any chance for constructive dialogue or major reform.

For this president, it’s the same script every time, read haltingly from a teleprompter, just with differing numbers of dead.

According to interviews with nine people—former and current administration officials, campaign veterans, political operatives, conservative media figures, and friends of the president and Trump family—who have spoken to Trump in the wake of mass shootings, the president follows a predictable pattern:

In private, he’ll display a palpable anguish and outrage at the body count that, his aides concede, doesn’t typically come through in public. However, as he quickly consumes more and more media coverage of certain pundits, journalists, and liberals blaming him for the slaughters (particularly in cases of racist and white supremacist violence), his flashes of compassion are immediately supplanted by desires for going on the offense and reprisal. And there’s certainly never any room for even a semblance of self-reflection.

This routine is all but guaranteed this time around, given that 2020 Democratic contenders are already lining up to assign, at-minimum, partial responsibility to Trump, pointing out that the accused El Paso shooter’s online essay mirrors the president’s rhetoric on an “invasion” of the United States.

“I’ve seen him go from Point A to Point B in minutes,” said a former senior Trump administration official. “Usually what does it is something on TV like a [Democratic] politician or commentator saying he’s the one to blame that sets him off.”

The ex-official noted one example of this was how the president reacted to advisers and associates in the aftermath of the Tree of Life synagogue mass murder late last year. The alleged perpetrator had claimed that Jews were importing Central American migrant caravans and immigrant “invaders” into the United States. Trump and the Republican Party had made demagoguing the caravans and the migrant “invasion” a cornerstone of their 2018 midterm elections strategy and messaging.

Privately like in public, Trump, of course, admitted no conceivable connection between his words and the motivations of the shooter.

“They’ll blame me for everything, it’s disgraceful,” the former official recalled the president saying in late October of last year, referring to figures in the media and the Democratic Party.

“President Trump is greatly moved when these tragic events happen. I have witnessed his reactions both in person and in phone conversations with him in the aftermath of mass shootings,” Eric Bolling, a BlazeTV host and a close friend of Trump’s, told The Daily Beast on Sunday. He added that the Parkland school massacre was one of those shootings. “He reacts with the same disgust and dismay as the rest of us do when we hear the reports come in. He has compassion and concern for the victims, families, and communities affected. But those emotions tend to get overshadowed as the comments from the left blaming him for the shootings roll in.”

This week, the president didn’t deviate from the formula. On Sunday, he kept mostly quiet and offline as he wrapped his weekend away at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, telling reporters as he headed back to Washington, DC, that “hate has no place in our country,” and that he’d have more to say the next day.

On Monday morning, Trump tweeted that “perhaps” the “strong background checks” should be tied to immigration legislation, an idea that would effectively kill any chance at a bill involving expanded background checks for gun purchases. He then posted to Twitter that “The Media has a big responsibility to life and safety in our Country,” blaming the “Fake News” for contributing “greatly to the anger and rage that has built up over many years. News coverage has got to start being fair, balanced and unbiased, or these terrible problems will only get worse!” (He said something similar shortly after the Tree of Life attack.)

He then retweeted a nearly year-old post from a fan account that reads, “Strong people stand up for themselves—but stronger people stand up for others. Thank you President @realDonaldTrump for standing up for America.”