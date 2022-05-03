Mass. state agency to release Harmony Montgomery report Wednesday

The Massachusetts Office of the Child Advocate will release a report Wednesday that delves into the state’s handling of the Harmony Montgomery case, 25 Investigates has learned.

The OCA is an independent agency that works to ensure Massachusetts state agencies provide children with quality services and that “children receiving services are protected from harm.” An OCA spokesperson said a press conference will be held May 4 at 11 a.m. to discuss the report’s findings.

Harmony’s mother Crystal Sorey told Boston 25 she has not seen the report, but is interested to see if it reveals any mistakes made when Harmony was sent to live with her father Adam in New Hampshire in February 2019.

“What the report is going to say [sic] all they did to me while I was asking for help and then handing Harmony over to New Hampshire to a man she didn’t know and who had years long criminal record only for her to go missing,” Sorey wrote in a text message.

The OCA confirmed to 25 Investigates in January the agency was investigating Harmony’s case and that an Interstate Compact on the Placement of Children was not in place. An ICPC is an agreement between states to ensure that a child placed in care across state lines is safe and receiving proper services. It requires certain safeguards and regular check-ins.

Gov. Chris Sununu’s Office released a comprehensive review in February that said an ICPC would have put proper safety checks in place, like home study.

“Harmony was sent to her father without the court requiring any further review of him or his home, such as through a home study under the Interstate Compact for the Placement of Children. No calls were made to New Hampshire’s Central Intake raising concerns regarding this Massachusetts court placement,” the report said.

In a statement to Boston 25 in January, OCA director Maria Mossaides said: “We are aware of the evolving situation regarding Harmony Montgomery’s disappearance and share the public’s grave concern for her safety and well-being. The OCA is carefully reviewing this case given the family’s prior involvement in the Massachusetts child protective and juvenile court systems. We have learned that the Massachusetts juvenile court awarded custody of Harmony to her father, Mr. Montgomery in February of 2019. It is important to note that when an ICPC is not in place, there is no legal mechanism for DCF to monitor a transfer of custody to a parent in another state. We are hopeful that Harmony will be found soon.”

