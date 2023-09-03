Mass. State Police, FBI respond to ‘potential criminal act’ on flight landing in Boston

Massachusetts State Police troopers and members of the FBI responded to a “potential criminal act” aboard a flight bound for Boston Saturday morning.

State police were first alerted to an incident aboard American Airlines Flight 1441 traveling from Charlotte, North Carolina to Boston around 10 a.m., an MSP spokesperson details. Investigating troopers determined the alleged act occurred mid-flight, making it fall under the authority of federal law enforcement.

An FBI spokesperson confirmed to Boston 25 that federal agents responded to the incident but would not provide more details.

“We take this matter very seriously and are fully cooperating with law enforcement in their investigation, as safety and security are our highest priorities,” said an American Airlines spokesperson.

Boston 25 News is working to learn more details.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

