Mass. State Police: RI man driving wrong way on Route 495 hits car, Smithfield woman dies

A 31-year-old Smithfield woman was killed when the car she was driving was hit by a wrong-way driver, also from Rhode Island, early Saturday morning on Route 495 in Mansfield, according to the Massachusetts State Police.

Kerrie Dolbashian, 31, was driving north on the northbound side of Route 495 shortly before 3 a.m. when her 2019 Toyota Camry was struck by a 2013 Nissan Pathfinder being driven south by a 35-year-old Pawtucket man, according to the Massachusetts State Police.

Having received calls about a wrong-way driver just before 3 a.m., state troopers started responding to the area in an attempt to find and stop the wrong-way vehicle and came upon the head-on crash, according to the state police.

Dolbashian "had obvious fatal injuries at the scene," the state police said.

The driver of the Nissan, whose name has not been released, suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries and was taken by helicopter to Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, the police said.

The crash is being investigated by the Massachusetts State Police, and the investigation will determine whether the surviving driver will be charged and, if so, what charges he will face, the state police said.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Smithfield woman dies in wrong-way crash on Route 495 in Massachusetts