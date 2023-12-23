Mass. State Police trooper among 3 injured in crash on Route 24 in West Bridgewater

Three people including a Massachusetts State Police trooper were injured during a crash on Route 24 in West Bridgewater, early Saturday morning.

According to State Police, a trooper was conducting a motor vehicle stop when his cruiser was struck and pushed into him.

Three people were transported to Good Samaritan Hospital in Brockton with minor injuries.

The driver that struck the Trooper was charged with OUI-Liquor, according to State Police.

Route 24 South was temporarily shut down at Route 123 in Brockton and traffic was diverted to Route 123 . Route 24 reopened shortly after 2 a.m. according to MassDOT.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW