Mass. State Police trooper critically injured by drunk driver in Utah returns home with family

The Massachusetts State Trooper who was severely injured in an alleged drunk driving crash in Utah last month was flown back to Boston Thursday night where he will continue is recovery.

Trooper Matthew McRae, alongside his family, was flown from the hospital in Utah to the Hanscom Airport where he was transported to Lahey Hospital with a full police escort.

Trooper McRae, of the state police Belchertown barracks, was a passenger in a rideshare vehicle in Salt Lake City that was struck on August 28 morning by a driver who was later arrested for operating under the influence, according to the State Police Association of Massachusetts President Patrick McNamara.

McRae was recovering in the ICU at the University of Utah Hospital where McNamara says his health was “slowly improving.”

In a statement, McRae’s family said, “We would like to express our immense gratitude for the outpouring of love and support for Matthew and our family...Matthew’s current condition remains critical. In light of that status, we have witnessed firsthand the fight and determination Matthew has within him. We know him to be a fighter and one who stands up for the things he believes in.”

In a GoFundMe that has been set up on behalf of McRae, his family said he suffered “several broken bones including a broken neck and spinal injury,” in the wreck.

“The goal of this GoFundMe is to raise money for a potential medical transport flight as well as any care he may need as he progresses,” the fundraiser stated. “The expenses for Matthew’s medical treatment and other unforeseen costs may be significant and any little bit will help.”

McRae has been a trooper for four years, according to his family. He previously served three years with a local police department.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

