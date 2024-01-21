Mass. State Police trooper injured after crash in Rutland

A Massachusetts State Police trooper was taken to the hospital after they were involved in a crash in Rutland Saturday night.

The trooper was transported after a single-car crash on Pleasantdale Road, a spokesperson with State Police said.

There was no update on his condition made immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW