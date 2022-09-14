Mass. State Troopers called to reported assault on cruise ship

Massachusetts State Troopers were called aboard a Norwegian cruise liner docked in Flynn Harbor Tuesday night after a reported assault occurred on board.

A spokesperson from MSP told Boston 25 that troopers boarded the ship to conduct their investigation and that they were still on board as of 9:55 p.m.

Details on arrests were not disclosed.

