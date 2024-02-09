Mass. store clerk pleads guilty in scheme to steal $3 million lottery ticket from actual winner

A Lakeville convenience store clerk pleaded guilty in court Friday to trying to steal and cash a $3 million winning lottery ticket.

24-year-old Carly Nunes pleaded guilty in Brockton Superior Court to one count of presentation of a false claim, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office.

The guilty plea comes after a 4-month investigation that involved video surveillance footage, several witness interviews, and a thorough review of records.

Nunes and her co-worker, 32-year-old Manchester, New Hampshire, native Joseph Reddem, were indicted in May 2023 for scheming a victim out of his winning lottery ticket.

Judge William Sullivan sentenced Nunes to two years of probation with drug screens and drug counseling.

On Jan. 17, 2023, the victim, in this case, is said to have entered Savas Liquors at Bedford Street in Lakeville and purchased a bag of barbecue potato chips, two Massachusetts State Lottery Quick Picks for the Mega Millions lottery, and two for the Mass Cash lottery. The man added a multiplier to his Mega Millions ticket to increase the jackpot prize.

Nunes, the checkout counter clerk, input the order into the lottery terminal and printed two lottery tickets. Nunes returned to the cash register and rang up the man’s order, totaling $12.

Prosecutors say the victim left the store with his bag of chips but left all of his lottery tickets behind at the checkout counter. That same evening, the victim’s identical numbers were announced as winners in the Mega Millions drawing. The victim then briefly searched for his tickets to check his numbers but concluded that they were lost.

Two days later, a co-worker at Savas, 32-year-old Manchester, New Hampshire, native Joseph Reddem, drove Nunes and her boyfriend to Massachusetts Lottery Headquarters in Dorchester to redeem the prize, according to prosecutors.

When Nunes presented the winning ticket at Lottery headquarters, a customer service worker noticed that it was torn and burned, but proceeded to scan it and inform Nunes and her boyfriend that it was indeed worth $3 million. Prosecutors say the couple proceeded to “embrace” and “celebrate.”

Shortly after cashing the ticket, prosecutors say Nunes and Reddem were caught on surveillance video arguing in the lobby of Lottery Headquarters. An investigation revealed that Nunes allegedly told Reddem that she would “only pay him $200,000″ from the winnings.

The argument that was overheard coupled with the condition of the ticket that was turned in, led Lottery officials to interview Nunes.

She allegedly said she bought the winning ticket at the end of her shift on January 17. Lottery officials then told Nunes they were going to call State Police and launch an investigation and that she would receive her “winnings” when a conclusion was made.

During her subsequent arraignment in June, Nunes told the judge she is dealing with addiction. “I am withdrawing and sick and I am trying to get to rehab,” Nunes said.

The Mass lottery said the actual winner of the 3 million dollar prize has been located and was awarded the money.

