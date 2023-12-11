Mass strandings of rare fish baffle Orkney residents

Saury are sometimes confused with garfish, which are more common in the seas off Orkney

People in Orkney have been left baffled by the stranding of thousands of fish on beaches in Shapinsay and Finstown.

Atlantic saury are considered to be rare in local waters.

But in the last few days thousands of them have apparently deliberately swum ashore to die.

Malcolm Russell, secretary of the Orkney Trout Fishing Association, told BBC Radio Orkney that some fish he returned to the sea turned back and grounded themselves again.

In October last year one or two local fisherman posted on social media that they had landed a few Atlantic saury.

Malcolm Russell lives in Finstown and is secretary of the Orkney Trout Fishing Association

Residents have reported seeing thousands on beaches including Elwick Bay in Shapinsay and the Bay of Firth at Stromness.

It is not clear why the fish appear to have decided to ground themselves in this way.

Malcolm Russell says it is possible that they were following sand eels into the bay, or that heavy rain at the weekend made the water much less salty than usual.

However, he says he could not explain why they didn't swim the other way - back to the Atlantic - once they got into difficulty.

Scottish government agencies SEPA and NatureScot have been approached for comment.

Hundreds of dead fish lie along the shoreline at the Bay of Firth