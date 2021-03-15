Mass. teen accused of raping girl, 14, in Suffield

Mar. 15—A Massachusetts teenager is accused of forcibly raping a girl on a beach on the Suffield side of Congamond Lakes in 2018 when he was 16 and she was 14.

Kurtis Rafferty, now 18 and from Chicopee, is facing charges of first-degree sexual assault and risk of injury to a child in the incident. He is free on a promise to appear in Hartford Superior Court on April 14.

In a police interview, Rafferty denied that the act at issue in the case occurred, saying he stopped short of it when the girl said no, according to an affidavit by Suffield police Detective Shawn St. John.

The girl said in a forensic interview at the Klingberg Family Center in Hartford that Rafferty had forced her into other sex acts during their relationship, according to the detective.

Rafferty acknowledged engaging the girl in other acts defined by Connecticut law as sexual intercourse or lesser sexual contact but maintained that she consented to them, the detective reported.

Although the girl was younger than Connecticut's 16-year-old age of consent when the sexual relationship occurred, Rafferty isn't charged with second-degree sexual assault. That law prohibits a person more than three years older than a child in the 13-15 age range from engaging the child in any act legally defined as intercourse. It is inapplicable in this case because Rafferty was less than two years older than the girl.

The girl and her mother reported the allegation to Suffield police in March 2020, roughly 18 months after the girl maintains that the rape occurred, according to the detective. She said it happened near the beach off Griffin Road, which passes by the South Pond of Congamond Lakes.

The detective went on to recount the following: The girl said during the forensic interview that she and Rafferty met to hang out and fish near the beach, then began to wrestle and play around on a blanket. She said he pinned her down as she struggled with him and told him "no" over and over again, crying and yelling.

She quoted him as saying during the sex act, "You said yea." She said he was referring to a text message exchange in which he asked for sex and she said, "We can talk about it."

After the sex act, she said, Rafferty called his mother to pick him up and walked away without saying anything.

"I just sat there because I couldn't process," she said.

The girl's mother said she never met Rafferty and that her daughter hid the relationship from her until December 2019, more than a year after it ended, according to the detective. But Rafferty's mother said she knew of the relationship and felt the two got along very well, the detective added.

The girl said during the forensic interview that when she and Rafferty were together, he would become angry, grab her arms, and leave very painful bruises. She said he would also throw rocks and sticks at her and would threaten to kill himself.

Although Rafferty was a juvenile at the time of the events at issue, his case was transferred to adult court because of the seriousness of the charges, which were lodged against him last July 8.

Records of the case were recently made public as a result of a federal appeals court decision in a lawsuit over the constitutionality of a 2019 Connecticut law making such juvenile transfer cases confidential until after a trial or conviction by plea.

