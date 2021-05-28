Mass. teens blamed after fights break out at Hampton Beach

Benzinga

As a step to accelerate vaccination rollout, India has reportedly scrapped local trials for "well-established" foreign COVID-19 vaccines, with a government official saying Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) shots could arrive by July. Only about 3% of India's 1.3 billion people have been fully vaccinated, the lowest rate among the ten countries with the most cases. India pledged last month to fast-track imports, but its insistence on local trials and a dispute over indemnity stalled discussions with Pfizer. "The provision has now been further amended to waive the trial requirement altogether for the well-established vaccines manufactured in other countries," the government said in a statement. "Yes, we are engaged with Pfizer because they have indicated availability of a certain amount of, a certain volume of vaccines in coming months, possibly starting in July," Vinod Kumar Paul, a top government official, told a news briefing. "We are examining the request (for indemnity), and we will take a decision in the larger interest of people and on merit. This is under discussion but there is no decision as of now." Pfizer declined further comment, citing confidential discussions with the government. Price Action: BNTX shares are down 1.29% at $199.75, PFE shares are down 0.46% at $38.74 during the market session on the last check Thursday.