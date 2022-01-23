Mass testing ordered in Beijing before Olympics; Pfizer CEO sees annual shots, not every 4-5 months: COVID-19 updates

A Beijing district with 2 million residents began mass coronavirus testing Sunday following a series of infections as China tightened restrictions ahead of the Winter Olympics.

The government told people in areas of the Chinese capital deemed at high risk for infection not to leave the city after 25 cases were found in the Fengtai district and 14 elsewhere. The ruling Communist Party is stepping up enforcement of its “zero tolerance” strategy aimed at isolating every infected person as Beijing prepares to open the Winter Games on Feb. 4 under intensive anti-virus controls.

The Chinese capital must “take the most resolute, decisive and strict measures to block the transmission chain of the epidemic,” a city government spokesman, Xu Hejian, told a news conference.

Also in the news:

►Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said Saturday in an interview with Israel's N12 News he hopes COVID-19 boosters will be administered "once a year" and not once every four to five months, according to Reuters.

►A California bill would allow children ages 12 and older to get the COVID-19 vaccine, and other immunizations, without parental consent.

►Officials in Costa Rica are encouraging those infected with the coronavirus to skip voting in upcoming national elections.

►Kiribati, one of the most isolated islands in the world, went into its first lockdown after the majority of passengers on the country's first international flight in months tested positive for COVID-19, the government said on Facebook.

📈Today's numbers: The U.S. has recorded more than 70 million confirmed COVID-19 cases and more than 865,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data. Global totals: More than 349.4 million cases and over 5.5 million deaths. More than 210 million Americans – 63.3% – are fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Non-US citizens entering country by land or ferry must be vaccinated

Non-U.S. citizens need to be fully vaccinated before entering the country by land or ferry, even if they are traveling for "essential" purposes. The change, which went into effect Saturday, was first announced in October.

“These updated travel requirements reflect the Biden-Harris administration’s commitment to protecting public health while safely facilitating the cross-border trade and travel that is critical to our economy,” Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in a Thursday statement.

Unvaccinated U.S. citizens, lawful permanent residents and U.S. nationals will still be able to enter the country via ferry or land port.

– Bailey Schulz

Virginia parent arrested after alleged threat over mask rules

A Virginia parent opposed to mask mandates has been charged with making an oral threat on school property after saying she would bring loaded guns to school Monday if her child was forced to wear a mask. Amelia King, 42, became upset after she was cut off during a public comment section of the Page County Public School Board meeting Thursday.

“My children will not come to school on Monday with a mask on. That’s not happening and I will bring every single gun loaded and ready,” King said. Luray police issued a statement saying King later called and apologized for the remark. King was released on $5,000 unsecured bond. The school board ultimately voted to make masks optional for students beginning Monday. That followed an executive order by Gov. Glenn Youngkin giving parents the choice to send their children to school masked or unmasked.

– Patrick Hite, Staunton News Leader

North Carolina asks for FEMA support amid hospitalization surge

North Carolina hospitals treat a record number of coronavirus patients, and state health officials are seeking federal support in the Charlotte area. Atrium Health, the state’s largest health provider, along with Health and Human Services and Emergency Management officials are asking FEMA for staffing support including additional nurses, Gov. Roy Cooper said in a statement. To stretch capacity, Atrium Health said it has redeployed staff from urgent care and outpatient centers, limited non-urgent procedures and closed specialty centers and used state-provided flexibilities – but it's above 95% capacity.

Unvaccinated people make up 72% of hospitalizations and 83% of COVID-19-related intensive care admissions statewide, officials said.

Contributing: The Associated Press.

