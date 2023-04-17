Mass. woman arrested after fleeing police on I-93 Sunday

Apr. 17—A woman took off in her Honda Accord after being pulled over on Interstate 93 north in Windham early Sunday morning, leading to a pursuit and a crash in Manchester, according to New Hampshire State Police.

Trooper Ryan Harkonen pulled over Genesis Quezada, 24, Haverhill, Mass., about 3:23 a.m. Quezada was speeding and "committing multiple lane control violations," according to a news release.

Quezada took off after Harkonen approached the passenger side of the vehicle. Harkonen believed she was impaired.

The pursuit continued until Quezada lost control and struck a guardrail along the right side of the highway, according to the news release. Quezada tried to flee again but the vehicle was too damaged.

Quezada was brought to Elliot Hospital and cleared with no serious injury.

She was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated, reckless conduct, disobeying an officer, operating after suspension, reckless operation and multiple charges related to failing to maintain proper lane control, and unsafe lane changes, according to the news release.

Quezada is being held on $2,000 cash bail with two warrants for her arrest out of the 10th Circuit, District Division — Salem Court.