Mass. woman arrested after police find dead dog in hot car at Twin River Casino in RI

A Massachusetts woman was arrested after police found a dead dog in her scorching hot car at Bally’s Twin River Casino in Rhode Island, authorities said.

Young Ju Seol, of Hopkinton, is facing charges including one count of malicious injury or killing of animals and one count of animal confinement in motor vehicles, according to Lincoln Police Captain Kyle Wingate.

Officers responding to a call for assistance from security at Bally’s in Lincoln around 7 p.m. Friday found a vehicle with heavy condensation on the windows and the brake lights activated, Wingate said in a news release.

Responding officers ultimately gained entry into the vehicle in question and found a lifeless dog on the driver’s side floor. When Seol met officers at the scene, she allegedly confirmed that the vehicle belonged to her.

“The dog had been left in the vehicle for several hours without water or air conditioning with the windows closed while temperatures were near 80 degrees,” Wingate stated in the release.

Seol was taken into custody and booked at Lincoln police headquarters. It’s not clear when she will be called to court.

The department also warned the public that the killing of defenseless animals is “unacceptable and will not be tolerated.”

‘Call 911′: State Police advise public to watch for pets left in hot cars as summer temps soar

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW