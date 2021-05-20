Mass. woman charged with ID theft in South Windsor
May 20—SOUTH WINDSOR — A Springfield woman is facing identity theft charges based on accusations that she fraudulently signed and deposited a stolen check taken from a residential burglary on Ellington Road in November 2017.
Georgette R. Johnson, 53, was charged with second degree identity theft and third-degree forgery.
Hartford Police located Johnson on Monday and turned her over to the South Windsor Police Department. She was held on $30,000 bond and was to appear in Manchester Superior Court Wednesday.
