Mass. woman facing drunken driving charges after crashing car into Saugus Restaurant

A Massachusetts woman is facing drunken driving charges after authorities say she crashed her car through the front window of a restaurant in Saugus.

Saugus Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Route 1 over the weekend after a driver hit a fire hydrant and crashed her car through the glass window of Boston Market.

According to police, Karina Orellana, 34, of Chelsea was trapped inside her 2018 Honda Civic and was pulled out by firefighters before transporting her to Mass General with non-life-threatening injuries.

After a further investigation, police determined Orellana was impaired and charged her with OUI-liquor, negligant operation of a motor vehicle, driving an unregistered motor vehicle, and a marked lanes violation.

No further information has been released at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

