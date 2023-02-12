Mass. woman injured after exiting vehicle on I-93, state police say

Feb. 12—A Massachusetts woman was injured early Saturday after allegedly getting out of her vehicle on Interstate 93 in Bow, state police said.

State police received a call around 10 a.m. reporting an injured pedestrian on I-93 northbound in Bow. Upon arrival, troopers reported a woman identified as Donna Dekow, 68, of North Andover, Mass., was driving a Porsche SUV when she got out of her vehicle and fell onto the highway.

She was injured from her fall, officials said.

According to police, Dekow's SUV continued going north — without a driver behind the wheel — for one-quarter of a mile on I-93, crashing into a 2022 Honda driven by Udaya Gurung, 50, of Hooksett.

Gurung and his passenger were not hurt, state police said.

Dekow was taken to Concord Hospital for treatment of her injuries, and her SUV was towed from the scene.

Police did not comment why she exited her vehicle.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone who witnessed it or has any information is asked to contact Trooper Kaylee Surber at Kaylee.A.Surber@dos.nh.gov.