Mass. woman pleads guilty to role in bogus auto loan scheme

Apr. 21—A Massachusetts woman pleaded guilty in federal court Wednesday to bank fraud for her role in a scheme using phony documents to get auto loans from local credit unions, prosecutors announced.

Niurka Lebron, 45, of Dorchester, Mass., is scheduled to be sentenced on August 22, 2022.

Lebron was among six people charged last summer with bank fraud. Prosecutors say the group and two Manchester businesses were involved in a scheme to convince banks to give them loans to purchase cars they did not actually buy, and a loan for a car that was worth less than the loan.

According to court documents and statements made in court, in February 2019, Lebron was involved in a scheme to defraud several financial institutions. The defendants in the scheme applied for and obtained multiple loans to purchase cars purportedly sold by Allied Imports, a car wholesaler, and Cap's Auto Sales, both located in Manchester.

The sales were fraudulent because the defendants never owned or greatly inflated the value of the cars, prosecutors said, with the defendants defrauding the financial institutions of more than $250,000.

Lebron's part in the scheme consisted of signing a fraudulent car purchase contract from Allied Imports, then using the contract to apply for a car loan secured by the vehicle, which Allied Imports did not own or have the title to.

"Criminals use a wide variety of schemes to commit financial crimes," said U.S. Attorney John J. Farley in a statement. "We work closely with our law enforcement partners to uncover fraud schemes in the Granite State and to hold wrongdoers accountable for their unlawful activities."