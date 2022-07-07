Mass. woman who stole over $500K from Somersworth employer gets two years in prison

Jul. 7—A Massachusetts woman will serve two years in federal prison for wire fraud after stealing $587,219 from a Somersworth business that employed her, officials said Thursday.

Jessica Pechtel, 35, of Andover, Mass., was the office manager for a company in Somersworth, where she had full access to the company's finances, accounting records, bank accounts and company credit card. The state U.S. attorney's office did not release the name of the business, and the name is not included in court documents related to the case.

Pechtel used her access to the company's finances to make unauthorized purchases and transfers of funds to accounts that she controlled from January 2019 to March 2021, according to U.S. Attorney Jane Young.

An investigation found Pechtel transferred funds from the company's bank accounts to her own accounts and used the company's credit card to make unauthorized purchases from retailers such as Amazon or make payments via the online payment transfer system Venmo.

Pechtel also drafted 17 unauthorized checks payable to herself that were drawn on the company's bank account. Pechtel stole almost $44,000 in COVID-19 relief funds that were intended for the company, according to Young.

Pechtel also took steps to conceal her embezzlement. For example, she created and controlled a PayPal account in the name of one of her co-workers to transfer funds. Additionally, she manipulated the company's accounting records to make her fraudulent transfers appear like payments to legitimate vendors.

Overall, Pechtel took at least $587,219 from her employer, court documents show. The funds were used for various personal expenses such as Amazon purchases and the purchase of a boat.

Pechtel pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud on March 23.

"The defendant brazenly stole from her trusted employer's funds, including COVID-19 relief funds the company received to help it through the pandemic," Young said in a statement. "In a sophisticated effort to cover her crimes, she manipulated the company's record keeping. The repeated cunning that the defendant employed allowed her to steal more than a half-million dollars. Those convicted of violating the trust of others for personal profit will not be tolerated and will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

"The U.S. Secret Service is committed to investigating complex fraud schemes that significantly damage the financial stability of small business owners in New Hampshire," said Timothy Benitez, Resident Agent in Charge of the U.S. Secret Service, in a statement. "The outcome is a direct result of the coordination between local law enforcement participating on the Secret Service New England Cyber Fraud Task Force."