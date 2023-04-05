Massabesic High student arrested for allegedly possessing weapon on school grounds

Apr. 4—A Massabesic High School student was arrested after school officials saw video and photos that showed several students handling a weapon on school grounds Monday night.

"Last evening, RSU 57 school officials became aware of photographic and video images of RSU 57 students in possession of a weapon while on Massabesic High School grounds. Once school administrators were made aware of the photos and video, the York County Sheriff's Office was immediately notified," York County Sheriff William L. King Jr. and RSU 57 Superintendent Stephen D. Marquis said in a joint release Tuesday night.

Authorities and school officials identified the students involved, and they and their families were contacted, evidence was collected, interviews conducted, and homes were searched, King and Marquis said.

King said one individual was arrested and additional arrests are expected. The weapon has been seized by police. Criminal trespass notices have been issued to the students, barring them from entering RSU 57 property. King declined to say how many students were involved or the type of weapon that was confiscated.

"We are thankful for the swift actions of the York County Sheriff's Office and we continue to encourage our community to report items that potentially pose a threat to the safety of our school environment," Superintendent Marquis said.

RSU 57 includes the towns of Alfred, Shapleigh, Lyman, Limerick, Newfield and Waterboro. Massabesic High School is located in Waterboro.

Marquis did not respond Tuesday evening to a request for more information about the number of students involved or the weapon that was seized.