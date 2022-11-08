Massachusetts 2022 Election Live: Cape Cod voters to decide local races, ballot questions

Election Day kicks off for the Cape and Islands

Voters across the Cape and Islands region will take to the polls today to weigh in on seats statewide and local. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Voters will make decisions on: Governor and lieutenant governor, attorney general, secretary of state, treasurer, auditor, representative in Congress, councilor, senator in general court, representative in general court, district attorney, sheriff, county commissioner and assembly delegates for Barnstable counties.

There are also four statewide ballot questions.

What can you expect from today’s ballot questions?

If you’re not sure where to start with today’s statewide ballot questions, get up-to-date here on Questions 1 through 4:

Voters to decide on new district attorney

The Cape and Islands District Attorney’s office is in for a major shift as incumbent District Attorney Michael O’Keefe announced he would not be seeking reelection.

Two are now vying for the seat: Republican and Assistant District Attorney Dan Higgins and Democrat, criminal defense attorney and former assistant district attorney Robert Galibois.

The duties of a district attorney, who is answerable only to voters, include working with state and local police investigating major crimes, determining whether a suspect is charged and what charges a suspect should face, recommending bail and how much the bail should be, confiscating property, recommending the sentence for defendants who are convicted, offering an alternative to criminal charges, such as counseling; and deciding whether a plea bargain is offered to a defendant, according to the League of Women Voters Cape Cod Area.

